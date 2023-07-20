SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Police warn of impersonator scam

Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller...
Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller claiming to be “Mark Arnold” with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller who claims to work for the agency.

Police say they learned Wednesday that someone received calls from a man claiming to be “Mark Arnold” with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The man claimed there was an arrest warrant for the would-be victim because someone was using their name for money laundering.

“Arnold” would not meet with the would-be victim in person to discuss the case.

“This is a scam in which subjects are trying to take money from citizens,” Sgt. Ashley Croy said. “We want to remind and encourage our citizens to never give their personal information over the phone.”

Mount Pleasant Police does not conduct business in this manner nor do their officers accept money, Croy said.

Anyone who has received a similar call and has given a caller personal information should contact Mount Plesant Police at 843-884-4176 to file a police report.

