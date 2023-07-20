SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
A crash on I-26 has blocked several lanes on Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks several lanes on I-26
FIRST ALERT: crash blocks several lanes on I-26
Additional multi-use paths on Folly Beach are in the works to be developed in the off-season.
More multi-use paths coming to Folly Beach
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that happened...
Deputies investigate 3 shootings on Saint Helena Island