SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center

North Charleston Police are responding to an incident in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue.
North Charleston Police are responding to an incident in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston shopping center off Rivers Avenue.

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900 Rivers Ave. at around 1:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Perry said.

Perry said while officers were setting up a perimeter to respond to the incident, they heard a single gunshot. Officers found a subject with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

He said all customers and store employees were outside at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Perry said it was an isolated incident, and no guns were fired by police officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The North Charleston Police Department says two men were arrested following a police chase that...
Report: 2 men arrested after police chase in N. Charleston
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Kenayasha Washington, 20, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest...
Woman charged after attempting to pepper spray officer outside mall
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
As the temperature in the Lowcountry rises to nearly 100 degrees, the Charleston Animal Society...
Charleston Animal Society issues heat warning for working, companion animals
Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Sgt. Anthony Gibson...
Charleston Police investigating downtown stabbing
Police in Mount Pleasant are warning the public not to fall for a scheme involving a caller...
Mount Pleasant Police warn of impersonator scam