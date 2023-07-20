Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston shopping center off Rivers Avenue.

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900 Rivers Ave. at around 1:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Perry said.

Perry said while officers were setting up a perimeter to respond to the incident, they heard a single gunshot. Officers found a subject with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

He said all customers and store employees were outside at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Perry said it was an isolated incident, and no guns were fired by police officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

