Report: Man pushing shooting victim in wheelchair flags down firefighters

Firefighters in North Charleston were flagged down by a man pushing a shooting victim in a wheelchair Wednesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in North Charleston were flagged down by a man pushing a shooting victim in a wheelchair Wednesday night.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to N. Carolina Avenue at Orvid Street at the request of the North Charleston Fire Department, a police report states.

The report states an unidentified man pushing the victim in a wheelchair flagged down firefighters for help.

An officer rode with the 64-year-old victim in the ambulance to a hospital, the report states.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene near Calvert Street and the CARTA bus stop at N. Carolina Avenue and Calvert Street, according to the report.

Detectives and members of the crime scene unit processed the scene.

The man who was pushing the wheelchair was not present when officers arrived, the report states.

