RiverDogs win streak snapped in shutout loss to Delmarva

Salisbury, MD- The Charleston RiverDogs had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 2-0 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The contest represented the fourth time this season in which the RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard. Both teams remain at the top of the second-half standings in their division.

The starting pitchers went toe-to-toe in the early part of the ballgame, each of them departing with the score 0-0. For Delmarva (11-8, 39-45) Luis De Leon made his Carolina League debut with 4.0 quality innings, allowing just a pair of hits. For the RiverDogs (12-8, 39-47), Alex Ayala Jr. went 5.0 innings for the first time since June 10. The southpaw allowed a lone hit and struck out three.

In the first inning worked by the Charleston bullpen, the Shorebirds grabbed the lead. With one out, Stiven Acevedo singled softly to right and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Samuel Basallo hammered a 2-2 pitch into the right-center gap for an RBI triple that put Delmarva in front 1-0. Basallo leads the league with 59 runs batted in.

In the ninth, bad luck cost the RiverDogs another run and their shortstop. With a runner on second base and two outs, Carter Young hit what appeared to be a routine groundball to short. Odalys Peguero was in position to field the ball when it took a wicked hop off the left side of his face, causing him to remain on the ground for several minutes. He eventually walked off under his own power along with both team’s athletic trainers.

Alex Cook took the loss, allowing one run on two hits in 2.2 innings. Jack Hartman also allowed one run in 0.1 innings.

The RiverDogs were limited to just three hits in the contest. Delmarva edged them with five, two off the bat of Stiven Acevedo.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night. RHP Trevor Martin (5-4, 3.44) will start on the mound for the RiverDogs. Delmarva will come back with RHP Juan De Los Santos (1-6, 4.67). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

