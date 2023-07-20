Rural-based daycares use READY grants to fund improvements to staff, resources

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Early childhood education programs in the Berkeley County area are using state funds to improve resources in often underrepresented areas of the Lowcountry.

READY grants are allocated from the annual statewide budget and the South Carolina First Steps organization.

The partnership gives childcare providers the ability to improve staff training, increase pay and resources meant to deal with behavioral disabilities or disruptions in young children.

The Berkeley County chapter is one out of 33 statewide counties impacted by READY funds.

The grant focuses on rural communities that often lack a multitude of sources for quality childcare.

“At one point, 74% of Berkeley County prior to the pandemic was deemed a childcare desert,” Berkeley County First Steps Executive Director Adrienne Troy-Frazier said.

One daycare in St. Stephens has made significant progress since the chapter was awarded the funding in April.

“They have been monumental in helping us progress our quality of care here,” Betty’s Daycare Director Kristen Smalls said. “Even if it’s with training of staff, to basically making sure we stay on our Ps and Qs with regulation and so forth.”

Smalls added the funds help to solidify why it is a job worth the time and effort.

“Seeing the progress in the children, seeing how when they initially first start out they’re a little closed off and trying to get used to the teachers. That’s the most rewarding part.”

Troy-Frazier says the goal is to have a few improvements in place by the time the next school year rolls around.

“We are gearing up for a new school year as children transition out of summer and school time programs, we’ll be entering into childcare centers and providing training, support to teachers, childcare scholarships and also integrating our parent programs and making those accessible to families who may have interest or need.”

