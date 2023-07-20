Sex, smuggling and corruption at McCormick prison: 7 guards charged

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven employees of the McCormick Correctional Institution have been charged in wide-ranging investigations of sex with inmates, money laundering, smuggling contraband and more.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that a grand jury has issued indictments of five Department of Corrections sworn officers for their alleged participation in lucrative conspiracies to smuggle large amounts of contraband, including marijuana, other illicit drugs, and cellphones, into the prison.

The indictments allege multiple but connected charges and conspiracies relating to corruption of office and smuggling of dangerous contraband to inmates at the state prison.

Indicted were:

Brittany Marie Pixley, charged with misconduct in office, sexual misconduct with an Inmate, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Judy Willis Mather, charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan, charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Dion T. Gaines, charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy, money laundering and an ethics violation.

George Stevenson Leverette, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription medication and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

correction: An earlier version of this article listed an incorrect charge against Mather and Morgan. That has been corrected in this version.

Bond will be set shortly for Gaines and Leverette, according to Wilson’s office. The remaining grand jury defendants received various surety bonds to ensure their future appearances in court.

News of the indictments came a day after the Department of Corrections released arrest warrants for two prison employees accused of sexual misconduct with inmates.

Those correctional officers were:

Jada Nicole James, 22, of Edgefield, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Jan. 14, 2022, to Dec. 26, 2022. She resigned before charges were filed.

Shirlee Renee Craig-Hart, 59, of Plum Branch, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Dec. 1, 2021, to March 1, 2022. Craig-Hart was fired from the institution.

