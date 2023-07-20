TriCounty Link looking to increase ridership with $342K grant

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - TriCounty Link is looking to boost ridership after they received a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Federal Transit Administration.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments said the $342,000 grant allows them to begin rethinking how the system works.

Compared to CARTA, TriCounty Link serves more rural areas, offering routes from North Charleston to Moncks Corner to St. George. It also offers routes in parts of West Ashley and Johns Island.

Routes follow a pre-determined path, but officials said they can deviate up to three-quarters of a mile if needed. Riders also flag down buses versus standing at a stop.

Prior to the pandemic, Principal Transit Planner Sharon Hollis said TriCounty Link served around 100,000 trips per day. Now, it’s half that.

“It gives us an opportunity to serve, to identify transit ridership that’s currently not being served that we can connect to,” Hollis said. “Our goal is to connect those residents in the rural areas to the employment centers and to the schools and to the places they need to go with this system.”

Driver Paul Weinreich said he’s noticed that trend because his bus can stay empty for most of the day before picking up several riders as they start to head home.

“We get anywhere from like five to about a high of about 17,” Weinreich said. “That was a good day because you have people to talk to and really helping people.”

Officials said they will start reaching out to the community in the next few months to find out more about gaps in their service.

