SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Waggin’ Wednesday: Cookie and Clifford from Dorchester Paws

Six-year-old Cookie is a hound mix who weighs about 65 pounds.
By Jana Cugliari
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re featuring two dogs from Dorchester Paws on this Waggin’ Wednesday.

Six-year-old Cookie is a hound mix who weighs about 65 pounds. The shelter says Cookie does a great job playing with other dogs, especially smaller ones. They also say she is a true sweetheart, who wants to feel the fresh air on her face at all times, as well as have a nice, air-conditioned bed to sleep in at night.

Clifford, who is also six years old, is quite literally the Big Red Dog, weighing in at around 130 pounds. Clifford was previously a farm dog and would love to find a home with land he can watch over. Similar to Cookie, Cliff would love to spend his days outside and come in for bedtime. The shelter says this good boy is completely housebroken and is super easy to walk on the leash.

Clifford, who is also six years old, is quite literally the Big Red Dog, weighing in at around 130 pounds.

The shelter hopes to find adopters who will give them both love, care and plenty of green grass to roam.

If you want to meet Cookie or Clifford, Dorchester Paws is open all week from 12 to 5 p.m. They are located at 136 Four Paws Ln. in Summerville.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley families without landline for month demand better from phone carrier
Charleston Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
The owner of Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools, Thomas Wayne Riley, is facing 18 financial charges...
Lowcountry pool contractor returns to court, faces 18 charges

Latest News

During the meeting, the commission heard from members of the historic African American...
Development in Ten Mile Community on hold after Historic Preservation vote
VIDEO: Development in Ten Mile Community on hold after Historic Preservation vote
Crews started the work to remove an abandoned mobile home that was left on the side of Davison...
Abandoned mobile home left on side of road demolished, neighbors relieved
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Clifford from Dorchester Paws