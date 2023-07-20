Waggin’ Wednesday: Cookie and Clifford from Dorchester Paws

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re featuring two dogs from Dorchester Paws on this Waggin’ Wednesday.

Six-year-old Cookie is a hound mix who weighs about 65 pounds. The shelter says Cookie does a great job playing with other dogs, especially smaller ones. They also say she is a true sweetheart, who wants to feel the fresh air on her face at all times, as well as have a nice, air-conditioned bed to sleep in at night.

Clifford, who is also six years old, is quite literally the Big Red Dog, weighing in at around 130 pounds. Clifford was previously a farm dog and would love to find a home with land he can watch over. Similar to Cookie, Cliff would love to spend his days outside and come in for bedtime. The shelter says this good boy is completely housebroken and is super easy to walk on the leash.

The shelter hopes to find adopters who will give them both love, care and plenty of green grass to roam.

If you want to meet Cookie or Clifford, Dorchester Paws is open all week from 12 to 5 p.m. They are located at 136 Four Paws Ln. in Summerville.

