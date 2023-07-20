Woman arrested in Wednesday morning West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital.

Latoya Fuller, 46, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the Palmilla Apartments at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday after police received 911 calls about a shooting at the complex. Police located the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say they determined the victim and Fuller are acquainted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police NCIC Operations Center at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Fuller was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Thursday night.

