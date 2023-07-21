16-year-old hurt after bullet goes through Beaufort Co. home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was struck by a bullet Thursday night.

Deputies say two homes on Archie Sumpter Road in Sheldon were shot at shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Officials said a 16-year-old was sitting on the couch in one of the homes when they were struck by a bullet that penetrated a wall.

He was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lt. Calhoun at 843-255-3704 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

