16-year-old hurt after bullet goes through Beaufort Co. home
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was struck by a bullet Thursday night.
Deputies say two homes on Archie Sumpter Road in Sheldon were shot at shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Officials said a 16-year-old was sitting on the couch in one of the homes when they were struck by a bullet that penetrated a wall.
He was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lt. Calhoun at 843-255-3704 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if they wish to remain anonymous.
