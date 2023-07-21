4-year-old hurt in ‘accidental’ shooting in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a location on Avanti Lane around 1:30 p.m. for a shooting, according to spokesperson Carli Drayton.

A 4-year-old child was hurt in the shooting, Drayton said. Preliminary investigations show that the shooting was accidental.

Officials said the child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.