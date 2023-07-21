Battery legend John Wilson leaving Charleston for job with Charlotte FC

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery can confirm Battery legend and current Club Ambassador John Wilson will depart his role at the end of the month. Wilson, who has been involved with the Battery over the past 24 years, will be taking on a new adventure with MLS side Charlotte FC as their director of player engagement and welfare.

Wilson has been a staple of the Battery and Charleston community since he initially joined the club as a player in 1999, embarking upon a career that would see him bring three league titles to the Lowcountry. His 269 all-time appearances for the Black and Yellow are second only to Dusty Hudock.

“I want to give a big thank you to the fans, the players, the front office, and everyone I’ve come in contact with along the way in my time with the Battery,” said Wilson. “I think it all goes back to our motto this season: your town, your club. That’s how I’ve always thought of it in my time here.

“When you leave a place like this, it’s very tough and you shed a tear, that’s when you know the club and city are special.”

After an assistant coaching tenure following his retirement, Wilson took the lead in the Battery’s community engagement and involvement efforts in January 2022. His work regularly bridged the gap between all parts of the Charleston community and the Battery players, coaches, and front office.

“John has made enormous contributions to our club, the game in South Carolina and our local community,” said Club Chairman Rob Salvatore. “Since our group showed up, John has been critical in several roles; helping us envision what the club could be and bringing that to market.

“He is as thoughtful of a person as I have ever met and a great friend. John is going to Charlotte to pursue a fantastic opportunity and we’re excited for him. I know I speak for everyone when I say, Johnny, we love you and thank you, good luck, and see you soon.”

Wilson’s final home match will be this Saturday night, when the Battery host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Patriots Point and where there will be presentations honoring Wilson for his time with the club.

The entire Battery organization thanks John for his contributions to the club on and off the pitch and wishes him well for the future with his new role with Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.