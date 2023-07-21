Charleston Co. to create incentives to lower taxes to help control housing prices

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is looking at a potential way to help provide incentives to property owners, so housing prices remain affordable for locals.

County officials have looked at similar policies in Greenville, Spartanburg and Richland counties to partner with the private sector to help keep rent and other prices down.

Specifically, Council Member Jenny Honeycutt said they are looking to reduce taxes for property owners by creating new financial incentives.

The county’s housing committee has directed staff to draw up a local law to partner with a neighboring county on this endeavor, which involves tools called a Multi-County Industrial Park and Special Source Revenue Credits.

Honeycutt said the county is aware of an affordable housing need, and they’re working to determine what it looks like following the passage of its Housing Our Future plan.

She said partnering with the private sector to reduce their tax bill could prevent rents from going up, helping people like teachers and first responders to live where they work.

“Charleston is a very desirable place to live,” Honeycutt said. “Many people have moved here that it’s caused housing prices to skyrocket in addition to inflation and other economic factors. In an effort to try to keep those costs down, you have to provide some incentive to developers to build and either rent that housing at a cost most people can afford.”

Honeycutt said it will take about a month or two to bring back a preliminary law for council to consider.

