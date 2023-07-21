Charleston Co. deputies investigating shooting on Lady St.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they were notified of a male with a gunshot wound at Trident Medical Center around 7:15 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Lady Street in the North Charleston area, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

This is a developing story.

