Charleston Co. deputies investigating shooting on Lady St.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they were notified of a male with a gunshot wound at Trident Medical Center around 7:15 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Lady Street in the North Charleston area, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

This is a developing story.

