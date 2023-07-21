SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 72-year-old recovered from river in Georgetown County

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered a man’s body from the Waccamaw River hours after a search began for a missing boater.
By Patrick Phillips and Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County coroner identified a 72-year-old man recovered from the Waccamaw River Thursday.

Fred Walters, from Pawleys Island, was found in the Waccamaw River after a boat was found adrift, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered the man’s body from the Waccamaw River hours after a search began for a missing boater.

The body was recovered from the water near the bank at 12:15 p.m., nearly two-and-a-half hours after a boat was found empty and idling.

Deputies responded to the search near The Reserve Harbor Yacht Club. Midway Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Horry County Dive Team are also involved in the search.

Sonar equipment was deployed in the search, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.

