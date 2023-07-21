SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Dept. of Transportation closes Dorchester County bridge following inspection

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge near Ridgeville in Dorchester County is closed following an inspection.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge near Ridgeville in Dorchester County is closed following an inspection.

Officials say damage observed during the inspection of the bridge on Horseford Road over Four Hole Swamp led to the closure.

Horseford Road is closed except to local traffic. Officials have set up a signed detour using Ridge Road, Wire Road and Zion Road.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

S.C. DOT officials closed a bridge over Four Hole Swamp on Horseford Road in Dorchester County...
S.C. DOT officials closed a bridge over Four Hole Swamp on Horseford Road in Dorchester County after discovering damage to the bridge. Officials have set up a detour in the area.(SC Dept. of Transportation)

Officials say they are working on the next steps for the load-restricted bridge.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Coroner IDs 72-year-old recovered from river in Georgetown County
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation closes Dorchester County bridge following inspection
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found shot...
Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
VIDEO: Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
A 39-year-old Dorchester County man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed...
Dorchester County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges