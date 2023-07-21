SC Dept. of Transportation closes Dorchester County bridge following inspection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge near Ridgeville in Dorchester County is closed following an inspection.

Officials say damage observed during the inspection of the bridge on Horseford Road over Four Hole Swamp led to the closure.

Horseford Road is closed except to local traffic. Officials have set up a signed detour using Ridge Road, Wire Road and Zion Road.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Officials say they are working on the next steps for the load-restricted bridge.

