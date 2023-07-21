Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found shot following a vehicle crash on Thursday.

They say deputies were initially responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries, just before 9 p.m. near 710 Hughes Rd. in the Red Top area.

The Sedan had gone off the road and hit a mailbox, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the news release states.

Medical professionals examined the man, revealing that he had been shot, the sheriff’s office says.

They say deputies were notified of the gunshot and was told that the injury was considered serious.

Detectives are searching the vehicle and working to determine what led to the man’s injury, the news release states.

No arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

