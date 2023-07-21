Dorchester Co. deputies respond to suspicious package

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious package that was found on Friday afternoon.

They say deputies are responding to the 100 block of Butternut Street for a suspicious package.

They also say that fire and EMS are on the scene and the Charleston County Bomb Squad will be assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.