Dorchester Co. deputies respond to suspicious package

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious package that...
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious package that was found on Friday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious package that was found on Friday afternoon.

They say deputies are responding to the 100 block of Butternut Street for a suspicious package.

They also say that fire and EMS are on the scene and the Charleston County Bomb Squad will be assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

