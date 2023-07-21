Dorchester County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 39-year-old Dorchester County man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed child sexual abuse materials.

James Manuel Burbage, Jr., from Dorchester, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the state’s attorney general’s office said.

Burbage was arrested Tuesday after a CyberTipline report shows he distributed child sexual abuse materials, investigators said.

Each count is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.