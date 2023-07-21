Excitement builds for North Charleston inclusive playground

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The inclusive playground being built in North Charleston’s Park Circle is getting close to completion.

In just a few short months, it will be filled with kids and adults ages 2 to 100 years old.

For Alison Harding and her nine-year-old son Cameron, a playground like this one isn’t just a want, but a need.

Cameron has a muscular disease and can’t walk on his own.

A rubberized surface will soon be laid on top of the rocks currently in place, making access smooth and easy for those using wheelchairs and walking devices.

“When we pulled up, I thought it looked like an amusement park!” Alison Harding said, “It’s humongous, which is awesome because they’ve thought of every little thing for really everybody. I’m most excited for the zip line, as well as the wheelchair ramp. He can go and use his wheelchair to go and access the playground like all the other kids.”

The $6 million project is on track to open the first weekend of November, and the Harding’s can’t wait.

