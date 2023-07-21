SC Lottery
From festivals to Christmas in July, popular events return this weekend

The 19th annual Sweetgrass Festival returns to Mount Pleasant at Memorial Waterfront Park this Saturday showcasing sweetgrass basket art and Gullah Geechee history, culture and traditions.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Festivals highlighting a historic culture, Christmas in July, dancing and gospel concerts are just a few of the many events coming to North Charleston and Mount Pleasant for this Lowcountry weekend.

Charleston County Parks continues its popular “Dancing on the Cooper” event this Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Pier from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dance the night away in a fun atmosphere and listen to live Cuban, jazz and salsa music from The Gino Castillo Cuban Jazz Trio. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets since seating is limited and tickets are only $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

The 19th annual Sweetgrass Festival is back in full effect in Mount Pleasant at Memorial Waterfront Park showcasing sweetgrass basket art and Gullah Geechee history, culture and traditions. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and admission is free to all, including entertainment and activities.

If you’re looking to celebrate something cold in this heat, Firefly Distillery is hosting their Christmas in July this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Get into some holiday cheer during summer with some holiday spirits, festive cocktails, and Christmas music.

Lord of the Harvest & the City of North Charleston is hosting a City-Wide Sunday Service gospel concert, “Praise in The Park” event at Riverfront Park this Sunday at noon. Pastor Aaron Williams said the sole purpose of the event is to bring inspiration and healing to the community through worship. The event is completely free to the public, but you need a ticket to gain access into the park. You can download your free ticket here.

The Christmas in July Beach Bash at the Tanger Outlets is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festivities and tropical treats along with Santa hats will be on display at this Christmas in July at Beach Bash. Admission is free and don’t forget to grab your flip-flops for this twisty summer celebration.

The “Barbie” movie release officially launches this weekend and has sparked numerous trends nationwide, including right here in Charleston. To get prepared for the movie release, The Refinery is hosting ‘The Barbie Party,’ this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $33 and you can find a link to purchase them here.

