FIRST ALERT: Heat index over 105° again this afternoon, minor relief this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is our final FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY before minor relief returns us to more typical heat and humidity for the summertime across the Lowcountry. Get ready for another hot and humid day with highs reach the upper 90s inland, low 90s at the beaches. Heat index will peak between 105-110° in most areas this afternoon. Stay cool, stay hydrated. A few late day storms are possible today with the threat of severe weather lower than yesterday. A weak front will push to our south tonight helping to bring the temperatures down a few degrees this weekend. We’ll also see a little better chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s Saturday, low 90s on Sunday. Any storms this weekend could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds! Stay weather aware!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 98.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.