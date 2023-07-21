SC Lottery
Forecasters watching area in Atlantic for development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that could become a tropical depression within days.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says there is a medium chance that an area of low pressure could develop into a depression over the next week.

The disturbance was several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands Friday morning and was producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to allow the disturbance to develop into a tropical depression over the next several days as it moves west.

If it were to become the season’s fifth named storm, it would take the name Emily.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said computer models generally have the storm’s potential track headed toward Cuba by late Tuesday or Wednesday, but he added that it’s too early for such projections to be reliable since no storm has actually formed yet.

Tropical Storm Don, meanwhile, continued spinning in the Atlantic Friday morning.

At 11 a.m., its center was near latitude 35.8 North, longitude 46.5 West, about 1,085 miles west of the Azores. Don is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A turn toward the northwest with a slightly faster forward speed is expected later Friday. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast on Saturday, followed by a north-northeastward turn by late Sunday.

It is not considered a threat to land.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Little overall change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Weakening is forecast to begin by Sunday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

