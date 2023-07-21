SC Lottery
Hilton Head Island swimmer being treated for possible shark bite

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A swimmer on Hilton Head Island was taken to the hospital for a possible shark bite Friday, officials said.

First responders were called to the Sea Pines area around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a possible shark bite, town officials said in a Facebook post. A man reported he was bitten on the foot by a shark while he was waist-deep in the water.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

Shore Beach Services closed the water between beach markers 33 and 42 for the rest of the day, officials said.

