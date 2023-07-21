SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry nonprofits fight against gun violence

Nonprofits in the Lowcountry are teaming up this weekend to address and prevent gun violence in communities.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nonprofits in the Lowcountry are teaming up this weekend to address and prevent gun violence in communities.

The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Festival is the first of its kind because of the number of nonprofits involved.

One of the goals is to change the mindsets of people and make them think twice before picking up a gun.

The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Festival will start at noon Saturday at Pepper Hill Park.

A second chance resource centerEvery-1Voice Matters, and Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. along with numerous other non-profit organizations in the Tri-County have come together to plan this event.

The nonprofits will not only address gun violence but what could possibly be the root cause such as mental health, substance abuse, economic standing, and education.

There will also be resources and services available for those seeking help with jobs and housing.

The North Charleston Police Department and other agencies will be in attendance.

Festival Coordinator Pastor Thomas Dixon says it’s important that shootings in communities get as much recognition as mass shootings.

“The public, the general public is geared toward responding when there’s a mass shooting,” Dixon said. “I would say you see outrage and everything, but the reality is in black communities across the United States, there’s a mass shooting that goes on every day. Every day people are getting shot in numbers and the community.”

Saturday’s event will feature food, music, entertainment, and opportunities for reflection and remembrance and run from noon - 4 p.m. at 7695 Brandywine Road, North Charleston.

For more information on the event or resources click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Body recovered from river during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofits fight against gun violence
The City of Charleston Community Development Commission discussed the development of the old...
Debate continues regarding development of former West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site
The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Lady Street in the North Charleston area, sheriff’s...
Charleston Co. deputies investigating shooting on Lady St.
Early childhood education programs in the Berkeley County area are using state funds to improve...
Rural-based daycares use READY grants to fund improvements to staff, resources