Lowcountry nonprofits fight against gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nonprofits in the Lowcountry are teaming up this weekend to address and prevent gun violence in communities.

The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Festival is the first of its kind because of the number of nonprofits involved.

One of the goals is to change the mindsets of people and make them think twice before picking up a gun.

The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Festival will start at noon Saturday at Pepper Hill Park.

A second chance resource center, Every-1Voice Matters, and Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. along with numerous other non-profit organizations in the Tri-County have come together to plan this event.

The nonprofits will not only address gun violence but what could possibly be the root cause such as mental health, substance abuse, economic standing, and education.

There will also be resources and services available for those seeking help with jobs and housing.

The North Charleston Police Department and other agencies will be in attendance.

Festival Coordinator Pastor Thomas Dixon says it’s important that shootings in communities get as much recognition as mass shootings.

“The public, the general public is geared toward responding when there’s a mass shooting,” Dixon said. “I would say you see outrage and everything, but the reality is in black communities across the United States, there’s a mass shooting that goes on every day. Every day people are getting shot in numbers and the community.”

Saturday’s event will feature food, music, entertainment, and opportunities for reflection and remembrance and run from noon - 4 p.m. at 7695 Brandywine Road, North Charleston.

For more information on the event or resources click here.

