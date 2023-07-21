SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowe’s worker gets fired after being punched 3 times trying to stop thieves

A Georgia woman was attacked when she tried to stop shoplifters at Lowe's, police said. (WTOC)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Lowe’s employee is out of a job after trying to stop thieves from stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

According to the Rincon Police Department, three people entered the store June 25 and loaded up a shopping cart with about $2,000 worth of items.

Police said as the group was trying to leave without paying a 68-year-old employee named Donna Hansbrough tried to stop them and grabbed their cart.

But that’s when one of the thieves hit her in the face three times.

According to police, she suffered a swollen black eye before the trio left the store.

Officers said they were able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Jarmar Lawton. They are currently looking for Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry who remain on the run. The two are niece and uncle.

Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing...
Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)

The department said after the incident, Hansbrough ended up being fired from Lowe’s for violating the store’s policy by attempting to stop the thieves.

The 68-year-old had worked for the company for 13 years.

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of the two suspects has been urged to contact police at 912-826-5200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Coroner IDs 72-year-old recovered from river in Georgetown County
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Latest News

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Husband and wife actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are part of the picket line outside...
Comedians energize the picket lines as Hollywood actors and writers strikes enter second week
County officials have looked at similar policies in Greenville, Spartanburg and Richland...
Charleston Co. to create incentives to lower taxes to help control housing prices
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say