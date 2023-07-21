Police: Downtown stabbing was self-defense, man charged with assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a woman who stabbed a man downtown Thursday morning was acting in self-defense after he assaulted her.

Martin Levonee Frasier, 54, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation showed Frasier attacked a woman after a brief argument, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The woman who stabbed Frasier acted in self-defense, Gibson said.

Frasier was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and taken into custody after being released, Gibson said.

Frasier was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

