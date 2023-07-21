SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Downtown stabbing was self-defense, man charged with assault

Charleston Police say a woman who stabbed a man downtown Thursday morning was acting in self-defense after he assaulted her.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a woman who stabbed a man downtown Thursday morning was acting in self-defense after he assaulted her.

Martin Levonee Frasier, 54, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation showed Frasier attacked a woman after a brief argument, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The woman who stabbed Frasier acted in self-defense, Gibson said.

Frasier was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and taken into custody after being released, Gibson said.

Frasier was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A crash on I-26 Thursday afternoon shut down a lane of traffic.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on I-26
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Coroner IDs 72-year-old recovered from river in Georgetown County
Charleston County deputies released surveillance stills from a Sunday night armed robbery at...
Charleston Co. deputies search for suspect in robbery, attempted shooting

Latest News

S.C. DOT officials closed a bridge over Four Hole Swamp on Horseford Road in Dorchester County...
SC Dept. of Transportation closes Dorchester County bridge following inspection
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation closes Dorchester County bridge following inspection
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found shot...
Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
VIDEO: Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
A 39-year-old Dorchester County man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed...
Dorchester County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges