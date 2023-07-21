Police make arrest in downtown Charleston stabbing
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a 54-year-old man in a Thursday morning stabbing.
Martin Levonee Frasier was charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The investigation showed Frasier attacked a woman after a brief argument, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The woman acted in self-defense.
Frasier was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and taken into custody after being released, Gibson said.
Frasier was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
