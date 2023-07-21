Police make arrest in downtown Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a 54-year-old man in a Thursday morning stabbing.

Martin Levonee Frasier was charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

Police responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation showed Frasier attacked a woman after a brief argument, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The woman acted in self-defense.

Frasier was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and taken into custody after being released, Gibson said.

Frasier was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

