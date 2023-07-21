SC Lottery
Report: Woman arrested after assaulting 2 police officers

The Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection to assaulting two...
The Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection to assaulting two police officers.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection to assaulting two police officers.

Crystal Peterson, 44, was charged with two counts of assault of police while resisting arrest and one count of malicious injury to real property being less than $2,000, jail records state.

They say on July 6, two officers responded to Ashdale Drive and Lindendale Avenue for a vehicle being in a ditch.

When officers arrived, they found a white 1997 Dodge Ram in a ditch, with a man and woman fighting near the vehicle, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that when the officers tried to break up the fight, Peterson grabbed a piece of wood from the sun visor of the vehicle and hit one of the officers with it.

The other officer stepped in to help the officer that was hit, when Peterson used her hand to hit the assisting officer, the incident report states.

They say Peterson was then detained and placed in the back of a police vehicle, where she urinated on herself and pulled the door handles off, causing approximately $500 worth of damage.

Peterson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A Judge set her bond for $4,674.

