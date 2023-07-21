SC Lottery
SC pays woman $50K in lawsuit alleging jail negligence

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is dishing out $50,000 to a woman alleging a Lowcountry jail denied her insulin on multiple occasions.

Melissa Morris says in the lawsuit that she had to be rushed from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to the hospital four separate times.

According to the lawsuit filed in Berkeley County in 2019, this is just one of several occasions an inmate had to be hospitalized for alleged medical negligence at the jail.

Morris was booked into the detention center in May of 2017, according to the suit, about two years before the filing of the lawsuit. Court documents state workers at the jail were made well aware that Morris suffered from chronic diabetes that required insulin.

It’s a medical condition that can lead to death if the person isn’t given insulin.

On four separate occasions, the jail “negligently failed to provide necessary medical care to Morris, requiring her to be hospitalized four times - on May 7, 2017, Oct. 26, 2018, Oct. 31, 2018, and Nov. 7, 2018,” the lawsuit states.

It states the discharge instructions from the May 2017 hospitalization said:

“THIS PATIENT NEEDS INSULIN! If back at jail she does not have insulin, this will keep happening.”

As the lawsuit states, it kept happening.

State records show the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid Morris $50,000 in the now-settled lawsuit.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

