Three teens injured in Colleton County crash

Three teenagers were injured in a high-speed crash in Colleton County Tuesday night.
Three teenagers were injured in a high-speed crash in Colleton County Tuesday night.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three teenagers were injured in a high-speed crash in Colleton County Tuesday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Augusta Highway near Missontown Road around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after another driver reported a car in a ditch.

Responders arrived to find a Kia Soul in the woods with heavy front-end damage.

Officials said two 15-year-olds were not wearing seatbelts and had multiple traumatic injuries.

The 18-year-old driver was partially restrained and also injured, officials said.

All three patients were taken to trauma centers.

