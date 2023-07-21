Three teens injured in Colleton County crash
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three teenagers were injured in a high-speed crash in Colleton County Tuesday night.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Augusta Highway near Missontown Road around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after another driver reported a car in a ditch.
Responders arrived to find a Kia Soul in the woods with heavy front-end damage.
Officials said two 15-year-olds were not wearing seatbelts and had multiple traumatic injuries.
The 18-year-old driver was partially restrained and also injured, officials said.
All three patients were taken to trauma centers.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.