SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Friday night, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

Her name was not made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting involving a...
4-year-old hurt in ‘accidental’ shooting in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found shot...
Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
A Lowcountry woman’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket just won her thousands of...
Lowcountry woman wins lottery after spur-of-the-moment purchase
Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
The Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection to assaulting two...
Report: Woman arrested after assaulting 2 police officers

Latest News

United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the...
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
VIDEO: Excitement builds for North Charleston inclusive playground
VIDEO: Charleston Co. to create incentives to lower taxes to help control housing prices