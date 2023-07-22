City of Hanahan celebrates 50 years

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Hanahan celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a 70s-themed Summerfest Block Party Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered around city hall to participate in raffles, eat cotton candy and splash in the water slides, amongst many other activities.

One of the highlights from the festival was putting together a time capsule of memories like pictures of current employees, business cards, a coin from 1973 and 2023 and more. This time capsule will be buried at the city’s official birthday celebration in September.

City of Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater talks about what makes the city what it is today.

“We have grown so large,” Rainwater said. “Yet, in our growth, we’ve kept that small town feel. So, to stand here today celebrating 50 years later, growing in a huge metropolitan area of South Carolina, you know, the Charleston region. Yet, to maintain that spirit of community is so special.”

Rainwater says she wants to keep the city’s quality of life growing.

“Ways that we’re doing that is developing our downtown area to be even better than it already is,” Rainwater said. “Doing more connectivity with walking trails and parks and just keeping that special place that everyone loves in Hanahan.”

The city plans to dig the time capsule back up in 2073 when the city turns 100 years old.

