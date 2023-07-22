SC Lottery
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties

The warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. for portions of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties Saturday night.

The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.

Law enforcement reported the tornado, which was confirmed near Jamestown moving to the east at 25 mph at about 7:12 p.m.

The Live 5 First Alert Weather team says a strong thunderstorm could continue to affect portions of southern Georgetown and south central Williamsburg Counties through 8 p.m.

At 7:31 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambert, or 19 miles west of Georgetown, moving east at 30 mph.

Areas potentially affected by the thunderstorm could include Georgetown, DeBordieu Colony, Pawleys Island, Yawkey South Island, Winyah Bay Entrance, North Santee, Lambert, Sampit, Graves and Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

