Historians, community members speak on inclusivity, cultural history in the South

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of local and national historians gathered with the community for a panel that centered on cultural history and symbolism in the South.

Nearly a hundred showed up at Mother Emanuel AME church to address several topics, all focused on bringing inclusivity and awareness when teaching future generations about historical backgrounds.

“History serves two prongs,” World Heritage USA Program Director Cequnya Moore said. “We can learn from our darkest moments, but we can also be inspired by highest moments.”

The panel was a space to discuss issues related to race, culture and Southern history.

“In certain states there has been an all-out attack and assault on certain people’s history,” Senior Pastor Eric Manning said. “And I think realistically when that takes place, we’re doing ourselves a great disservice.”

Pastor Manning has been a part of the Mother Emanuel AME congregation for seven years; he said holding this event at the church is important.

Last month his church, Charleston and beyond marked eight years since a mass shooting rocked the community.

Nine clergy and church members were murdered after a white supremacist gunman joined a Bible study class and opened fire.

“Remembering times, as painful as they can sometimes be, the accuracy and truth about history,” Manning said. “When we begin to do that, and as I said before, our communities grow stronger.”

Historians also focused on monuments or historical sites that often spark conversations in the community.

“We are at this point in time where we are really discussing and examining the monuments we hold dear in society, we’re questioning them,” Moore said. “Why are they here, what is the history behind them? The monuments are avatars. They’re avatars for greater systemic issues.”

Historians said they want to ensure everyone feels welcomed to the table.

Moore added the key to creating a more inclusive discussion is transparency and acceptance.

“How do we one remember what happened in history and all its complexities? All of its ugliness and its warts. And how can we have these lessons to help us become a better society in the future.”

Friday night’s event was just one of several taking place this weekend as a part of Mother Emanuel’s 205th anniversary.

The church will have an official ceremony for its organ dedication and commemoration on Saturday.

