SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three minute, 15 second video. “I’m able to work.”

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a “medical complication” and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalized.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that ... I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

“Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it’s been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me,” Foxx said.

Castmates of Foxx’s recent “They Cloned Tyrone,” David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry told The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV’s musical-comedy “In Living Color” in 1990, according to information on the Internet Movie Database.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” and a Grammy in 2010 for the song “Blame It.”

His other credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Collateral,” and “Django Unchained.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting involving a...
4-year-old hurt in ‘accidental’ shooting in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found shot...
Deputies investigate driver found shot after vehicle crash
A Lowcountry woman’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket just won her thousands of...
Lowcountry woman wins lottery after spur-of-the-moment purchase
Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900...
Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
The Charleston Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection to assaulting two...
Report: Woman arrested after assaulting 2 police officers

Latest News

He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby
Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
A longtime Connecticut state police trooper has been suspended for submitting false tickets,...
Report: Trooper suspended for submitting false tickets; listing drivers as ‘Native American’