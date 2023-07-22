Police investigating West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Dulsey Road and Elsey Drive for a report of “shots fired” around 8 p.m., Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Officers found a male victim in the roadway with suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gillooly said no arrests have been made.

