RiverDogs Win 8-4, Improve to 5-1 on Road Trip

Salisbury, MD- The Charleston RiverDogs earned their fifth win on their current nine-game road trip, doubling the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-4 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Trevor Martin struck out a RiverDogs season-high 10 batters over 5.1 innings to earn the victory.

The RiverDogs (13-8, 40-47) enjoyed a great start to the evening, collecting three runs on five hits in the first against Juan De Los Santos. Chandler Simpson started the night with a bunt single and Cooper Kinney followed by floating a base hit into shallow left field. The bases became loaded as Xavier Isaac chopped a ball high in the air over the mound for an infield single. De Los Santos struck out Ryan Spikes for the first out, but Jhon Diaz lined an RBI single to left to open the scoring. Catcher Raudelis Martinez rolled a two-run single up the middle on the next pitch and the lead grew to 3-0.

Martin retired the side in order in his first inning before Delmarva (11-9, 39-46) reached the board in the second. With one out, Noelberth Romero yanked a single through the left side of the infield and stole second base. Angel Tejada took advantage, putting the Shorebirds on the board with a double to the wall in right field.

In the top of the third, the RiverDogs put together their second big inning of the night. Isaac began the inning with a base on balls and advanced to second on a groundball to third by Spikes. Diaz pushed the RiverDogs lead with an RBI triple to the gap in right-center from Diaz. Martinez followed with a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the night.

Wyatt Cheney worked the RiverDogs fifth inning out of the Delmarva pen. He walked the first two batters of the inning, eventually allowing an unearned run when catcher Brayan Hernandez threw errantly into center field on a stolen base by Spikes. In the sixth, RBI singles by Kinney and Spikes made it 8-1.

Martin was dominant on the mound for a third consecutive outing. The former third-round draft pick became the first RiverDogs pitcher since May of 2022 to strike out 10 batters in a game. He allowed just one run on four hits to earn the victory.

Matt Wyatt allowed a solo home run to Hernandez in the seventh, working 1.1 innings. Kikito Severino allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth and Gerlin Rosario closed the night with a scoreless ninth inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Each team finished with nine hits in the game. Kinney, Isaac and Diaz each recorded two hits with Martinez driving in three. The catcher has seven runs batted in during his first four games with the team. Romero had three hits for the Shorebirds.

The series continues with a double dip on Saturday evening beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings in length. In game one, RHP Marcus Johnson (2-5, 3.81) will pitch for the RiverDogs against Delmarva RHP Edgar Portes (5-2, 3.84). The nightcap will feature RHP Yoniel Curet (5-1, 2.39) for the RiverDogs vs. LHP Deivy Cruz (7-1, 3.82) of the Shorebirds.

