Stalled front to keep storms in the forecast this weekend!

[Insert Caption Here]

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has stalled overhead this weekend, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast each day. We’re not as hot this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, mid to upper 80s along the coast. Showers and storms will become widespread this afternoon and evening thanks to the stalled front. Anything that develops will contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. More of the same on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees along the coast, low 90s inland. Storms will develop once again Sunday afternoon and evening. The heat index will be elevated, but not quite as hot as this past week. High pressure will move into the area next week, which means drier air will be building in and our chance of pop-up storms goes back to 20%. Highs remain near normal for the week in the low 90s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93. Low 75.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92. Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92. Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 76.

