Deputies investigating shooting in Burton

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Burton Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called out to Stanley Road in regard to a reported shooting, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found an 18-year-old Burton man who had been shot once, the release says.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is ask to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

