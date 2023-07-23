SC Lottery
Food truck industry wrestles with safety risks due to hot temperatures

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The local food truck industry is exploding in popularity this summer, but that could mean increased safety risks for workers.

Owners of the on-the-go business say it’s a fulfilling job but not an easy gig. When it heats up in the South, food truck businesses are subjected to heat both in and out of the workspace for hours a day.

Recently, heat indices in the triple digits have some rethinking if convenience is worth trading for safety.

“Food truckers, especially here in the Lowcountry, 90% of them, they’re providing for families,” Lowcountry Cannolis and Coffee owner Debbie Wentzel said. “It’s not easy when a food trucker has to say, you know what, for the safety of myself and my crew, we have to cancel, because safety first.”

Wentzel adds it only takes up to an hour for the inside of a truck to reach up to 110 degrees.

While most are equipped with fans or AC, owners say it doesn’t make a difference when you’re firing up grills, cooking and moving around constantly.

Wentzel compared a regular day of service to what she calls cooking acrobatics.

“It’s like exercising or doing a run or 5k in the heat,” Wentzel said. “You know, just because you’re not running doesn’t mean you’re not working.”

Another business offered advice for others attempting to do what they love even with the extreme heat conditions.

“We’re so busy on the food truck it’s hard to take care of yourself,” The Crazy Mason Owner Matt Oates said. “Getting that water, getting the electrolytes, getting the salty foods in your system. You’re busy the whole time, so you have to remind yourself.”

Along with that sentiment, both Oates and Wentzel said it’s important to stay alert and aware of how you’re feeling and always take breaks if you need it.

