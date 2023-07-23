SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother Emanuel breaks ground on Emanuel 9 Memorial

Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.

The memorial honors the nine victims and five survivors of the racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

The shooting claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, who was also a state senator; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Ethel Lance, 70; the Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49; Tywanza Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; the Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45; Myra Thompson, 59; and Susie Jackson, 87.

The forthcoming memorial will feature a courtyard with two fellowship benches facing each other. At the center of the courtyard, a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel Nine will be featured.

Phase II of the memorial will include a survivors’ garden, with access by a pathway from the courtyard. It will be surrounded by six stone benches, symbolizing the five survivors as well as the church.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating after one person was hurt in a...
Police investigating West Ashley shooting
Officials in Pennsylvania said they believe they have found the body of a missing 2-year-old...
PA officials recover body believed to be Charleston toddler killed in flood

Latest News

VIDEO: Mother Emanuel breaks ground on Emanuel 9 Memorial
VIDEO: Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings