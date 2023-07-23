SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s often known to expect the unexpected on your wedding day.

Toccoa natives Preston and Tanesha Cobb had every detail of their wedding planned out, from flowers to venue to the guest list. Everything changed on June 30 after a chemical spill accident landed Preston at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

Tanesha hasn’t left Preston’s side and with the accident happening so close to their wedding day, it didn’t look like the couple would exchange vows on July 22.

Mary Cook, a JMS Burn Center nurse, overheard the couple’s wedding conversations and decided to get creative. She gathered a group of nurses to get food, a DJ, flowers and a venue set up.

Cook approached the couple with her idea and it was an instant yes.

“I was like, ‘Man, she’s not going to want to marry me,’” Preston said. “I’m not the same person that asked her to marry me.”

Their love now is stronger than ever.

“There’s nothing that would stop me from marrying him,” Tanesha said. “Nothing. I knew that this day would come. I didn’t think it would be like this.”

The day almost didn’t happen.

“I literally watched the skin from my elbow like detach and literally just go to dust and crumble,” Preston said. “I literally felt like that was going to be the end.”

He is far from the end. Through it all, he has his bride next to his side.

“Even though my condition, it still didn’t stop me from marrying the woman of my dreams,” Preston said.

The nurses at the JMS Burn Center brought the couple to the chapel.

“I wanted to give him something positive out of all this negative,” Cook said. “Preston was adamant that he was not going to change his wedding date.”

He didn’t have to change the date.

“She was like, ‘I got good news for you,’” Preston said. “And I was like, ‘What’s that?’ and she was like, ‘You’re getting married on the 22nd.’”

The newlyweds now truly understand what for better or for worse means.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville
First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19 for the...
Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time
Jayden Lee Goddard disappeared from her Georgetown County home between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9...
Deputies search for Georgetown Co. girl reported missing
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Deputies search for missing Georgetown Co. girl
She said she learned of her diagnosis last week and missed meetings and votes while she...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: U.S. Rep. Mace tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time