RiverDogs Sweep Twin Bill, Improve to 7-1 on Road Swing

Salisbury, MD- The Charleston RiverDogs continued their torrid start to the second half with a doubleheader sweep of the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The RiverDogs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the opening game and put three on the board in the eighth inning to win the nightcap in extra innings. The RiverDogs trailed 2-0 in both contests.

Delmarva (11-11, 39-48) opened the scoring with a single run in the second inning against Marcus Johnson in the opening game. Anderson De Los Santos began the inning by banging a double off the left field wall. Two batters later, the Shorebirds took the lead with a single off the right field wall from Erison Placencia.

The Shorebirds doubled their advantage in the bottom of the fifth. Johnson struck out the first two batters of the frame, but left a pitch over the plate to Stiven Acevedo, who turned it around for a solo home run. His fifth of the season made it 2-0 in favor of the home team.

It took awhile for the RiverDogs (15-8, 42-47) to get started at the plate. Delmarva starter Brandon young tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in an MiLB rehab start. Still trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, Chandler Simpson worked a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a two-run home run that carried over the left field wall. The round-tripper was his 10th of the season.

With the score tied in the seventh and final frame, the Shorebirds brought Brayner Sanchez in from the bullpen. He hit Oneill Manzueta with a 3-2 pitch and walked Edwin Barragan to put two on base with one out. Mario Fernandez struck out for the second out of the inning, but Chandler Simpson put the RiverDogs in front with a single to shallow center field. Cooper Kinney followed with an RBI single of his own that was aided by interference from catcher Samuel Basallo, who was guilty of blocking the plate while tagging out Barragan.

Delmarva put two on base against Cade Halemanu in the seventh, but the right-hander retired Carter Young on a pop up to shallow center field to end the game. The reliever earned his second save by tossing a scoreless frame. Johnson earned the win with a quality start. He allowed two runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings on the hill. Johnson struck out four.

The RiverDogs finished with seven hits. Isaac was the only player with multiple knock, going 2-4 with a triple, home run and two runs batted in. Delmarva concluded the contest with eight hits, led by two each from Stiven Acevedo and Carter Young.

Similar to the first game, Delmarva enjoyed a quick start at the plate. Angel Tejada opened the contest with a double that one-hopped off the right field wall. Yoniel Curet retired the next two batters, but Trendon Craig extended the inning with a walk. De Los Santos came through again, this time rolling a two-run single through the right side that gave the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead.

The RiverDogs took their time to get the bats going in the nightcap as well. Starter Edgar Portes turned in 4.0 scoreless frames before departing. In the fifth, with Cesar Alvarez on the mound, Willmer De La Cruz lined a one-out triple over the head of Craig in center field. Simpson followed with an RBI infield single to cut the lead in half. The RiverDogs eventually loaded the bases in the frame, but Jhon Diaz struck out to end the threat.

With one out in the sixth, Julio Meza was hit by a pitch and Estanli Castillo walked to put two on. De La Cruz continued his big night with a single to right, but Meza tripped and injured himself on the way to third, eventually getting tagged out between third base and home plate. A wild pitch moments later allowed the RiverDogs to pull even.

The score was still tied when the extra frame began. Spikes began the frame at second base and quickly scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Diaz. Cristopher Barete moved Diaz to third with a sacrifice bunt and allowed him to race home on Julio Meza’s base hit through the right side. One final run scored on Simpson’s RBI single to left to make it 5-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Angel Tejada put the tying run at the plate with a leadoff double single. Hartman struck out Young before a double from Romero scored one and moved the tying run into scoring position. The right-hander finished off the game with a strikeout of Craig and a groundball to short from De Los Santos.

Curet allowed just the first inning damage on two hits over 4.0 innings. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Jackson Lancaster worked a pair of scoreless frames with three strikeouts to help force the extra frame. Hartman allowed only an unearned run in his 2.0 innings on the bump.

Simpson led the RiverDogs nine-hit effort with three hits and two RBI. Meza and De Lac Cruz each added two hits. Delmarva mustered just four hits in the contest, two of them from Tejada.

The series and the road trip will conclude with a Sunday evening start at 5:05 p.m. RHP Jake Christianson (2-0, 3.96) will start the series finale for the RiverDogs. LHP Deivy Cruz (7-1, 3.82) will counter for the Shorebirds.

