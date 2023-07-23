SC Lottery
Stabbing suspect arrested in North Charleston

North Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that left someone...
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that left someone with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

According to a release from the department, police arrested 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lara Jiminez Sunday and charged him with attempted murder as well as possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Dunlap Street for a reported stabbing around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

On arrival, they found the stabbing victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

With the help of the community and patrol officers, Jiminez was taken into custody in the area of Morris Baker Boulevard.

A booking photo for Jiminez was not immediately available.

Jiminez was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

