Stabbing suspect arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that left someone with life-threatening injuries Saturday.
According to a release from the department, police arrested 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lara Jiminez Sunday and charged him with attempted murder as well as possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Dunlap Street for a reported stabbing around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
On arrival, they found the stabbing victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
With the help of the community and patrol officers, Jiminez was taken into custody in the area of Morris Baker Boulevard.
A booking photo for Jiminez was not immediately available.
Jiminez was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
