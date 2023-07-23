Stalled front to keep storms in the forecast today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has stalled overhead, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast this afternoon and evening. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening thanks to the sea breeze and stalled front over the area. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out and any storm could contain damaging winds and small hail. Localized flooding will be possible due to the slow movement of the activity. We dry out overnight with low in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will move into the area next week, which means drier air will be building in and our coverage of storms will turn isolated. Highs remain near normal for the week in the low 90s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92. Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91. Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 75.

