SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment

This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was arrested Monday, July 24, 2023, on three complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill after the bodies of three women were found dead inside a Tulsa, Okla., apartment, police said in a news release. An infant was found shot and wounded inside the apartment and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, police said.(Tulsa County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Three women were shot and killed and a baby wounded during a shooting early Monday at a Tulsa apartment complex, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a triple killing at Wood Creek Apartments in east Tulsa and found three women dead inside, police said in a news release. An infant who had also been shot was found next to one of the women.

Police say the infant underwent surgery and was expected to survive. A 13-year-old boy was inside the apartment and hid in a back bedroom when he heard the gunshots, police said, adding that the suspect forced the boy out of his bedroom and “was then very remorseful of his actions.” The boy managed to escape out of an apartment window and called for help, police said.

Police identified the dead women as Ashley Atwell, 38; Annaway Mackey, 20; and Sara Gonzales, 19.

The ex-boyfriend of one of the women, Caleb Venson, was arrested on three complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill, police said.

Venson was being held without bond, jail records show. Formal charges had not been filed late Monday, and jail records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Venson’s behalf. An after-hours call to the Tulsa public defender’s office went unanswered.

___

This version has been corrected to indicate shooting was Monday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado warning for parts of Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties was in effect...
Tornado spotted by law enforcement prompted warning for 3 counties
A funeral service were held Saturday afternoon in Walterboro for five lives lost in a Colleton...
Funeral service held for 5 lives lost in Colleton County fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Latest News

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
James Ace Williams, or “Chef Ace,” discovered his passion for baking and cooking while watching...
7-year-old chef with cerebral palsy bakes for his MUSC care team
Seventy schools in the Lowcountry will now have unlimited access to online behavioral health...
Partnership to fund free digital mental health programs for Lowcountry students
The Georgetown Ports deeded their around 40-acre property at no cost over to the county in June...
County seeks full revamp of Georgetown Ports
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled