3rd suspect arrested in deadly June N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Goose Creek man.

Bernard Demetrius Brown Jr., 17, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said. He was arrested by North Charleston Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

The shooting happened on June 4.

North Charleston Police initially responded to a report of gunfire near Kraft and Tulip Avenues just before 5 p.m. that afternoon but were directed to Florida Avenue, where they found the victim, Emmanuel Johnson, unconscious on a staircase.

He died days later at an area hospital.

Police previously charged 17-year-old Ti’Zeveis Jaquann Grampus with murder and Qutairus Dymear Telekius Capers-Mitchell, 20, with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A booking photo of Brown was not immediately available.

He was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

