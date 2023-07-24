SC Lottery
Blasting set for failed Carolina Panthers facility in Rock Hill

People may hear some big booms if they’re in the area any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The City of Rock Hill says it plans to have a demotion contractor on site performing blasting operations, furthering the demolition process.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Blasting is set to take place Tuesday at the site of the failed Carolina Panthers project in Rock Hill.

The City of Rock Hill says it plans to have a demolition contractor on site performing blasting operations, furthering the demolition process.

People may hear some big booms if they’re in the area any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This follows a yearlong court battle between the City of Rock Hill and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The two parties reached a $20 million settlement in November.

On March 7, 2022, Tepper announced the $800 million project would be halted. Just over a month later, on April 19, it was announced the massive project would be terminated.

In the months following, Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate, would go on to file for bankruptcy and became the subject of multiple legal complaints.

Demolition of the facility started back in February. Local leaders said they hope a new owner will bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the area.

Originally, York County estimated demolition would cost up to $10 million, but the city worked out a plan to tear down the complex for a dollar.

The contractor responsible for tearing down the incomplete facility will be allowed to make a profit from the steel and personal property sold from the site.

